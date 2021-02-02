Prof Ayaz assumes charge as IIU VP

Islamabad: Professor Dr Ayaz Afsar assumed his duties on Monday as vice-president (academics) at the International Islamic University (IIU). Earlier, Prof Afsar was serving as Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Literature.

He has also served as Chairman Department of English for 3 years. He also is the founder and Editor of Journal of Contemporary Poetics of the Department of English. Prof Afsar did his M.Phil in Applied Linguistics (2000) and PhD in English Literature (2004) from the University of Manchester in the UK. He did post-doc from the University of Manchester (2012) and another post-doc from the University of Birmingham in the UK (2014).