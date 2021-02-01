KP govt focusing on olive plantation, says minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Forests and Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the province was highly suitable for plantation of olive plants and government was focusing on its plantation to make the country self-sufficient in edible oil.

In a statement issued here, he said that botanical resources were beneficial and necessary for human life. He said that plants keep environment clean, human-friendly and also protect land from erosion.The provincial minister urged upon all segments of society to fulfill their responsibility through planting maximum trees during the current spring plantation season.