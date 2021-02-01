Christian community fully support Kashmir freedom movement

PESHAWAR: The Christian community always stood by Kashmiri people and support their legitimize freedom struggle against the illegal occupation of India through military force.

Chairman Minorities Professional Development and human rights activist, Augustine Jacob expressed these views while talking to this news agency. He said that Christian community strongly opposed and condemned Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since independence of Pakistan and fully endorsed right of plebiscite to Kashmir people so that they could decide about their future.

Augustine Jacob said that Christian community in the country and abroad felt the grief and pain of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stood shoulder to shoulder in their heroic freedom struggle until they could not get legitimate right of self-determination as promised by the UN resolutions.

He said that special prayers ceremonies would be held in all Churches of Peshawar on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to show solidarity with Kashmiri people. He said that leadership of churches including Bishop of Peshawar, Sarfaraz Peter always raised voice for rights of Kahsmiri people at every forum and has been participated in Kashmir solidarity rallies on February 5 every year.

He paid tribute to courage and resilience of Kashmiri people by defying ongoing brutalities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

He said that international community should take notice of inhuman lockdown, communication blockage and arrest of political leadership and activists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019 when Modi regime abrogated Article -370.