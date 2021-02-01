Woman poisoned to death by husband, in-laws

KASUR: A man along with his family members allegedly poisoned his wife to death near Todepur village on Sunday.

Reportedly, Rashid Mehmood lodged a case registered with Teh Sheikham police in which he told that his sister Asima Bibi was married to Sarfraz some four years ago. He alleged that accused Faraz along with his brothers Imran, Adeel and father Rafiq allegedly poisoned his sister to death.

PROTEST: Residents of Raknpura Basti, Sabri Chah Blanda and other areas on Sunday staged a demonstration against suspension of Sui gas for the last several days.

The protesters, including women, chanted slogans against the Sui Gas Department for observing unannounced gas suspension at Chowk Shafi Mahsoliya, Basti Chiragshah, Bhasarpura, Raknpura, Basti Sabri, Chah Bulanda, Mohalla Pir Bukhari and other areas.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted near Changa Manga.

Accused Adeel, Pervez and others entered the house of Muhammad Ashiq and abducted his 16-year-old daughter Samina Bibi. The police have registered a case.

ELECTROCUTED: An electrician was electrocuted here on Sunday.

Reportedly, electrician Tanveer was busy working when suddenly he received electric shocks. As a result, he died instantly.

ACCIDENT: A man was killed in a road accident near Government Boys High School Sheikhum Serai Mughal on Sunday. Ali Ahmed was on his way when a tractor-trolley hit him, killing him on the spot.