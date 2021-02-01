close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
February 1, 2021

PM Imran takes calls from public today

National

February 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer questions from the public directly on Monday (today) evening, says Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz in a tweet. According to him, the PM would answer questions. People may dial phone number: 051,9210809, which will become functional at 4pm.

