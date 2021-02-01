Punjab govt orders work-from-home for 50pc staff till 28th

LAHORE: The Punjab government has ordered all public/private offices to follow the policy of “work from home for 50 percent of the staff”.

This order shall come into force immediately throughout the province and shall remain enforced till February 28, 2021 unless otherwise amended. In a notification issued here Sunday in this connection, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and with the approval of chief minister, also ordered that all citizens shall use face covering in confined public spaces. The restriction on food points and restaurants outdoor dining to close by 10 pm has been lifted. All public parks will be closed by 6 pm daily.

There shall be complete ban on indoor marriages/functions and only outdoor marriages/functions shall be allowed with upper limit of maximum 300 guests, subject to adoption of COVID-19 SOPs/ guidelines. There will be complete ban on all types of large-scale indoor gatherings while only outdoor gatherings shall be allowed with upper limit of 300 persons. SOPs implementation will be responsibility of the organisers. For restaurants, indoor dining shall not be allowed and only outdoor dining and takeaways will be allowed. This order will be given wide publicity for information of the general public.