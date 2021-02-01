Fighting corruption

The recent report by Transparency International (TI) showed Pakistan slipping by four points in the Corruption Perception Index. The findings are contrary to the PTI’s key slogans of “say no to corruption” that it relentlessly chanted before coming into power. The sitting government, as usual, started justifying the findings of the report instead of looking at the gaps that possibly led to the high levels of corruption. Government ministers should stop using the word ‘corruption’ and must work on minimising the factors that are responsible for corruption. The only cure to corruption is complete transparency in all sectors.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad