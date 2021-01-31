Four women killed for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: Four women were killed for ‘honour’ at Bismillah Colony Shahkot on Saturday.
Reportedly, accused Shakeel Akram allegedly killed his mother Kaneez Fatima, wife Shabana, daughter Faiza and brother’s wife Zunaira with the help of a sharp-edged weapon. Police took the bodies in custody and sent to a hospital for autopsy.