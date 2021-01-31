close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2021

Four women killed for ‘honour’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2021

NANKANA SAHIB: Four women were killed for ‘honour’ at Bismillah Colony Shahkot on Saturday.

Reportedly, accused Shakeel Akram allegedly killed his mother Kaneez Fatima, wife Shabana, daughter Faiza and brother’s wife Zunaira with the help of a sharp-edged weapon. Police took the bodies in custody and sent to a hospital for autopsy.

