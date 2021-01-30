Trail IV yet to catch attention of trekkers

Islamabad : The recently inaugurated Trail IV is steadily attracting attention of the trekkers because many of them still love to trek already popular trails developed in the recent years.

Asad Chaudhry, a trekker, said “The number of trekkers is too low on Trail IV and I think most of them are still not aware about its natural beauty and serene environment.” He said: “The people who are using popular tracks like Trail III and Trail V will not easily change their trekking spots. But I believe anyone who would give a chance to Trail IV he would certainly come back there to enjoy a wonderful trekking experience.”

The Trail IV has been recently developed by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) with the help of the climate change ministry to provide another opportunity to trekkers to explore and enjoy the Margallah hills.

Shakeel Ahmad, a vlogger who focuses on environment, said “The inauguration of Trail IV was not highlighted especially in the social media due to which most of the residents of the twin cities have no knowledge about it.”

He said: “The relevant authorities should inform the residents about this newly inaugurated trail that offers everything to trekkers ranging from beautiful landscape to green tracks, soft and hard surfaces, colorful wild flowers, thick vegetation and sounds of chirping birds.”

Now there are six developed trails in the capital city including Trail I, Trail II, Trail III, Trail IV, Trail V and Trail VI. The Trail III and Trail V are among the most popular trails that daily receive a large number of visitors from all areas of the city.

Aalia Haroon, a trekker, said “Truly speaking, I am not sure whether Trail IV is safe for female trekkers. I have heard not much about it so I will not go there for the time being.”