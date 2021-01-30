Child recovered, kidnappers arrested

TANK: The police here on Friday claimed to have arrested the members of the gang that had kidnapped a six-year-old child from Koro Khan village in the district and recovered him from Bhakkar in Punjab.

The arrested members of the gang were presented before the media at a press conference. SP Investigation Taj Malook, DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch, DSP Rural Rokhanzeb, DSP Jandola Ghazi Marjan, SHO Mureed Akbar Shaheed Naseeb-ur-Rehman, family members of rescued child Huzaifa and local elders were present.

The DPO Tank said that on January 20, the kidnappers had abducted Huzaifa, 6, and shifted him to Bhakkar, adding that later they took him to an unknown location in Mankirah.

The Tank Police had constituted a team to recover Huzaifa. He said that the police had arrested a close relative of the child. He said the arrested accused told the police about the names of his accomplices, who were also arrested.