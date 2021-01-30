Businessmen call for reducing power tariff, smooth gas supply

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries have asked the government through a SOS (Save Our Soul) call for reducing prices of electricity and ensuring a smooth supply of gas otherwise the cost of doing business would go up leading to cancellation of exports orders.

The Presidents of all Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries also demanded of the government for consulting them on CPEC projects, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), slashing down the rate of GST to a single digit, abolishing of withholding taxes, reducing rate of electricity and ensuring smooth supply of gas to kick-start economic activities. They asked for construction like packages so that industrial sector could play its due role.

It was a joint declaration of Presidents of all Chambers of Commerce and Industries after three days International Chambers Summit 2021 organized by Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) in collaboration with Jang Media Group here on Friday. Addressing the joint press conference at the end of the ICS 2021 at a local hotel in Islamabad, RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza and their group leader Sohail Altaf demanded the government to provide construction industry style package to all the industries. The work and progress on CPEC should be accelerated with a focus on Gwadar port. Many presidents of the chambers proposed the name of Sohail Altaf for the next President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries and assured him of their support.

Reiterating the SOS and highlighting the joint demands, Altaf said the business community was appreciative of some policies like to discourage imports which helped reviving industrial sector activities.

A joint declaration was also issued at the end of the 13th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference, which is part of ICS 2021, where more than 75 Presidents of different Chambers across Pakistan and outside Pakistan attended the conference.

They demanded that the point of sales system be extended till June 30. Exports data shows growth however, the increase in the electricity tariff will increase the cost of doing business and Pakistan may lose the competitive edge, he added.

The declaration also asked for bringing new taxpayers into the tax net. He said the government must holds talk with Iran to stop smuggling. He demanded that industrial estates be set up in different areas, restrictions on imports have boosted the local industry, the statement said, adding that women's chambers were also facing problems and the government should give Rs 1 million annually to each women chamber and provide protection to the CNG sector. Altaf also demanded reducing sales tax rate to a single digit. On the third day of the conference, International Chambers of Commerce from Bangladesh, Tanzania, Cairo Chamber, Minarah Chamber South Africa, UK Pakistan Chamber and Oman Chamber participated through the video link. More than 17 MoUs were also signed on the occasion to enhance networking.