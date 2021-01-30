Tri-Angels Electronics introduces Hisense LED TVs

KARACHI: Tri-Angels Electronics Pvt. Ltd., one of Pakistan’s fastest growing company, has marked another milestone in bringing the most high-end television technology to the country with Hisense’s 85” 4K Smart ULED TV. 85” is the largest size screen in LED TV in Pakistan which now have great demand in Pakistan due to high lifestyle.

Tri-Angels Electronics Pvt. Ltd. will be unlocking another milestone by strarting its manufacturing of 75” LED TV from February 2021 allowing customers to choose from a large variety of latest technology devices. It already offers a wide range of Hisense 4K Smart LED TVs in Pakistan with available sizes ranging up to 65”.

Tri-Angels Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO Certified, sole distributor and manufacturer of Hisense products including televisions and residential air-conditioners in Pakistan. The company has incorporated the latest version of the operating system, i.e. Android 10.0 into the products that they provide to consumers.***