Demo held as four students go missing

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: A protest to express solidarity with students who were arrested the other day while protesting outside the University of Central Punjab (UCP) demanding online exams, will be staged at Faisal Chowk today (Friday). The students have announced to hold the demo and observe a black day under the theme “Students Day of Action: Against the increasing oppression”. Social medi­a was also abuzz regarding alleged custody of some student activists by unknown individuals. The office-bearers of students union have alleged that four UCP students were missing since the clash.

They have demanded their recovery without any delay otherwise strong protest demonstration will be held on Friday (today).

They alleged that police and personnel in civvies took students into custody without arrest warrants. The missing students included Haris Ahmad and Ali Ashraf.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has expressed concerns over the arrest of the students. In a message on social media, Amnesty International observed that it was alarmed over the arrest of students in Lahore who were holding peaceful demonstrations asking for online exams. “We call for their immediate and unconditional release”.