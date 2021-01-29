Modi, Nahyan discuss trade, investment

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India discussed possible opportunities for diversifying trade and investment links to strengthen bilateral ties in a post Covid-19 pandemic, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

On Thursday, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone to discuss ways to increase ties between their respective countries. They discussed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region, and expressed satisfaction that their cooperation did not stop during the health crisis, the official statement mentioned.

According to the estimates, more than three million Indians live in the UAE and the annual trade between the countries is estimated at about $60 billion. During the phone call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Modi also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated India's Prime Minister on the Republic Day and wished further development, stability and prosperity for the friendly people of India.