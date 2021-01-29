Anything over 150 will be tough to chase: Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim has said that a dramatic comeback in the last hour of day three had put Pakistan in the driving seat in the first Test against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi.

He said that South Africa bounced back remarkably as Rassie van der Dussen (64) and Aiden Markarm (74) forged a fighting partnership of 127 for the second wicket.

He applauded Yasir Shah for turning the game around with the wickets of Rassie and Faf du Plessis. He said that Pakistan should try to remove the remaining six wickets as quickly as possible. “They have to restrict the Proteas lead within 150. Anything above that would be difficult for Pakistan to chase,” said Iqbal, a veteran of 50 Test matches.

He said there was no reason why Pakistan could not win the match on the fourth day. But he also said that one good partnership would tilt the balance in South Africa’s favour. “So Pakistani bowlers and fielders should try to maintain pressure by bowling tight lines and setting aggressive fielding,” he said.

He observed that Yasir’s bowling would be crucial. “It depends on him to remove de Kock as early as possible,” he added.

He said that both spinners should operate in tandem and with attacking field.

He also praised the batting performances of Yasir and Nauman Ali early on day three which enhanced Pakistan’s lead to 158.