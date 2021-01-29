Corona kills 15 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 15 patients died from COVID-19 and 591 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 4,661, while confirmed cases reached 155,805 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,341 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,878,051 in the province.

After 4,661 fatalities and recovery of a total of 140,545 patients, including 658 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 10,599 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has released the status of facilities for COVID-19 patients on the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Thursday.

As per the latest statistics released by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Barrister Nabeel Awan, as many as 128,319 patients have recovered and returned to their homes in the pandemic so far in the province.

Out of 7280 reserved beds for COVID-19 patients, 6334 are available. In Lahore’s public sector hospitals, 1851 beds are available out of 2174 reserved. In Isolation Wards of Punjab’s hospitals, 4172 are available out of 4547 reserved for corona pandemic. In Isolation Wards of Lahore Hospitals, 1345 beds are available out of 1445 reserved.

In High Dependency Units of Punjab hospitals, 1755 are available out of 2211 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In HDUs of Lahore hospitals, 387 beds are available out of 543. In Punjab, the number of ventilators available is 407 out of 521 reserved for corona patients. In Lahore’s hospitals, 119 ventilators are available out of 188 reserved for corona victims.