Dining allowed at eateries after 10pm

The Sindh government on Thursday lifted the restriction on the restaurants and eateries in the province to provide their customers with outdoor dining service till 10pm in the night.

The provincial home department issued a notification in this regard in pursuance of the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre of the federal government following the decreasing trend of new Covid-19 cases in the country. After the issuance of the notification, all the restaurants are allowed to provide their outdoor dining service beyond 10 pm.