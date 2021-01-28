close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

Nurse accuses doctor of raping her

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

LAHORE: A nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor after being lured in the Civil Lines Police limits on Wednesday. The victim alleged that the accused had lured her to visit him and promised her for providing a job. He took her to a flat. There the victim was allegedly given intoxicated material in tea and sexually assaulted. Reportedly, the victim and the doctor had worked together in Lahore Services Hospital.

