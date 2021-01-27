Gill questions source of Fazl, Kashmala’s income

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has questioned that economic revolution has come in the accounts of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Kashmala Tariq from which business.The SAPM said in his tweets on Tuesday that it is now clear that Fazlur Rehman is damaging the country’s peace by receiving money as a foreign agent. He said Hafiz Hussain Ahmed revealed that he witnessed the JUI-F chief receiving money from Libya and Iraq.

Gill said this is enmity with the country and action must be taken immediately to bring forth facts before people. He said Fazlur Rehman is working against Pakistan and its national institutions on the directions of external forces.

The SAPM said is Kashmala prima facie a facilitator in laundering PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif’s money stashed by corruption.