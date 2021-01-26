NA witnesses premature end of proceedings for lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: Amid voices of no cooperation from the opposition, the National Assembly (NA) witnessed premature end of proceedings due to lack of quorum on Monday evening. The PML-N parliamentarian Imran Ahmad Shah pointed out lack of quorum after break for Maghrib prayers. The Speaker suspended proceedings till completion of the quorum. However, the government’s efforts fell short of gathering required number of parliamentarians in the National Assembly hall when the proceedings resumed after an hour. The move to disrupt proceedings was initiated a few minutes after the PML-N parliamentary party decided no cooperation with the government in the Parliament.

Majority of PML-N members, who attended the parliamentary party meeting at the committee room, did not turn up at proceedings of the House. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who attended proceedings briefly, also left after drawing attention of the Speaker towards tradition of 20-minute break for Magrib prayers.

Meanwhile, responding to a question during the question hour, the Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security and Research Ameer Sultan said that locust has been eliminated from all 62 affected districts of the country. He said government has, so far, spent three billion rupees to eliminate locust. He said one billion out of that amount was provided by the federal government, while rest of the contribution was made by the provinces. He said proper mechanism is in place to respond to any complaint the crop munching pest.

Responding to another question, Parliamentary Secretary on National Health Services Dr Nousheen Hamid said that the government is enforcing zigzag technology in brick kilns to prevent air pollution. Similarly, electrical vehicle policy is being introduced for four wheelers to overcome air pollution.

Answering a question, Parliamentary Secretary Textile, Commerce, Industries and Production and Board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik said that five essential items are being provided at subsidised rates through 400 outlets of Utility Stores across Pakistan.

She said the government has allocated Rs71 billion to provide wheat flour, sugar, ghee, rice, and pulses at subsidised prices. Responding to another question Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said operation of Waris Shah and Ravi Express trains will be revived soon, which was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.