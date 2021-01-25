Covid patients occupying 45pc of Peshawar’s oxygen beds

ISLAMABAD: Covid patients were occupying 45 per cent of Peshawar’s oxygen beds, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday, as the country saw 1,594 more coronavirus cases and 48 deaths in a 24-hour-period.

Active infections stood at 34,628, according to the NCOC’s daily update. Of the 48 patients who died, 39 were under treatment in hospital. Twenty-three of the victims were on ventilators.

At least 2,767 patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 304 of whom were on ventilators. Around 2,070 are considered critical cases.

Multan was leading the country in ventilators’ occupancy, with 38 per cent, followed by Lahore 37 per cent, Islamabad 35 per cent and Bahawalpur 32 per cent. After Peshawar, oxygen beds occupancy was highest in Karachi 38 per cent, followed by Multan 36 per cent and Rawalpindi 27 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 532,412 cases were detected — Azad Kashmir 8,795, Balochistan 18,736, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,901, Islamabad 40,713, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 65,287, Punjab 153,410 and Sindh 240,570. Around 486,489 people have recovered from the disease.

About 11,295 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,888 perished in Sindh, 4,561 in Punjab, 1,832 in KP, 193 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 254 in AJK.