Majority of Americans want Senate to convict Trump

LONDON: A slim majority of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be convicted by the Senate of inciting an insurrection and barred from holding public office, according to a media poll, which showed a sharp partisan divide over the issue.

The national public opinion poll, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, found that 51% of Americans think Trump should be found guilty for inciting the deadly storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6. His trial in the Senate is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Another 37% said Trump should not be convicted and the remaining 12% said they were unsure.