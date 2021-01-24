Keep your doors open on applicants, CS tells officers

LAHORE: The Punjab chief secretary has said that provision of relief to the common man, improvement of governance and public service delivery in the province were responsibilities of the government officials.

To achieve those goals, everyone would have to perform his duties diligently and honestly. Presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries' committee at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday, he asked officers to keep their office doors open on people for solving their problems.

The meeting reviewed the Annual Development Programme (ADP), Pakistan Citizen Portal, pending pension cases, and performance of departments. The CS said the common man should get due respect in the government offices. He added that hard work, honesty, transparency, and merit must be promoted to improve the performance of departments.

The chief secretary said the desired development goals could not be achieved without eradicating corruption, adding that effective measures against corruption would not only help curb financial irregularities but also improve the performance of institutions. He said the officers should perform their duties under the rules and regulations and seek guidance from the seniors if they face any difficulty.

The CS asked the officers to timely address the complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. He directed all departments to improve utilisation of funds under the ADP to ensure timely completion of uplift projects, besides giving February 1 deadline for getting approved the unapproved schemes. He also issued instructions for expeditious disposal of pending pension and inquiries cases. All secretaries concerned and officers attended the meeting.