Two more police stations approved for Wazir subdivision

BANNU: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police has approved two more police stations for the Wazir subdivision in Bannu district.

Hailing the decision, Wazir subdivision Circle Officer Malik Sher Akbar Khan said that the total strength of police stations were now 16, which would better handle the law and order situation.

He said that the approval of two police stations for Ahmadzai and Utmanzai was the longstanding demand of the people.The official added that the modern-day police training would also make the levies and Khassadar forces capable and efficient to curb crimes and maintain law and in the area.