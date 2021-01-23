Alleged killer of Education Dept arrested in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested the accused in the murder case of the officer of the Education Department within six hours of the incident and recovered the pistol and the victim’s mobile phone.

The SP Investigation, Lower Dir, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan along with DSP Farooq Jan and SHO Talash, Muhammad Ayub Khan, told the journalists here that the accused identified as Imdadullah, a resident of Walai Kandao, had confessed to have committed the crime.

He said that an unclaimed body was found at Bandagai area of Talash here on Thursday. The brother of the slain ASDO Gul Mohammad had lodged a report in Munda Police Station. He said that his brother Gul Mohammad had left the house to go to Rahimabad but he did not return home at night and his mobile phone was also switched off.

On the morning of January 21, he was informed that a body had been found in Bandagai village in the jurisdiction of Talash Police Station. The Lower Dir police after interrogation arrested the accused Imdadullah, the resident of Walai Kandao whose family had migrated from Karkabanj Wari area of Upper Dir. A 30-bore pistol used in the crime and the mobile phone set of the deceased were also recovered.

The police also claimed to have safely recovered a 12-year-old Hina Bibi, who went missing from the Kambat area of Lower Dir a month ago. The girl was recovered from Mardan district and handed over to her father.