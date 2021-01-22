Four including police constable die

SUKKUR: Four people, including a policeman, were killed in an encounter with dacoits on Thursday.

The police Constable, Muhammad Siddique Narejo, embraced martyrdom in an encounter with dacoits in Khairpur. Narejo was killed in an exchange of firing with dacoits in the Khairpur Economic Zone. Talking to The News, SP Headquarters Khairpur Nowsherwan Ali said the gang of Rahimoo Phulpoto was suspected to have killed the cop. He said the police had cordoned off the area inside the Economic Zone following reports of presence of criminals, when the latter attacked the police. In the exchange of fire, one criminal Abdul Khaliq Manghnaijo was injured, while police constable Muhammad Siddique Narejo fell as a martyr.

According to SP Ali, a few days ago, the same gang had injured the SHO of the Economic Zone police station. Later, the Namaz-e- Janaza of the martyred cop was held at the Police Lines, attended by Wing Commander Pakistan Rangers Lieutenant Colonel Muhammed Azeem, SP Headquarter Khairpur Nowsherwan Ali, police officers and others.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Ilyas Soomro shot dead his relative police constable Naimatullah Soomro over a property dispute in Mian Soomro Goth, Jacobabad. Police have taken into custody the brother of the suspected killer. A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at the Indus Highway near Kashmore when he was hit by a truck. The deceased was identified as Faqir Muhammed Malik. In another road accident, Rahib Zardari was killed near Badin Sugar Mills.