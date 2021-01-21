Shahbaz appearing in court in fictitious cases: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Shahbaz Sharif appeared in the court in one of the fictitious cases motivated by political victimisation.

Talking to the media outside a NAB court on Wednesday, she reminded how the rented mouthpieces of the selected government used to wave around fake documents at press conferences, claiming corruption in Saaf Paani, Ashiyana, Ganda Naala, Multan Metro, DFID and other cases. “But after the court trashed these false accusations, PTI spokespersons stopped even mentioning them,” she said, adding that they could not prove a penny of corruption against Shahbaz as he had carried out his public service with devotion, honesty and transparency.

She said the corruption by Imran Khan and his front men not only has plausible proof but there are confessional statements as well. She said not only the funds were taken from Israel and India but also donations were taken in the name of the NUML University and the Shaukat Khanum hospital. This hospital was built with money donated by Pakistani mothers and sisters after selling their jewellery in good faith and the land was given free by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, but the money was used to pay commissions. She said this shows that the PTI is an offender when it comes to commissions from public money which is why they asked for commissions on record from the Broadsheet.

She said Imran cannot shrug off responsibility for his sinister actions because all the advisors, ministers and assistants who did all this were appointed with his signed orders. This, she said, fixes direct responsibility to Imran.

The former Information minister said the people of Pakistan showed on January 19 that they now want this mega corruption punished. She welcomed the press release of the Election Commission of Pakistan and its expeditious proceedings.