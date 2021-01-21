Shahbaz Sharif appearing in court in fictitious cases: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Shahbaz Sharif appeared in the court in one of the fictitious cases motivated by political victimisation.

Talking to the media outside a NAB court on Wednesday, she reminded how the rented mouthpieces of selected government used to wave around fake documents at press conferences, claiming corruption in Saaf Paani, Ashiyana, Ganda Naala, Multan Metro, DFID and other cases. “But after the court trashed these false accusations, PTI spokespersons stopped even mentioning them,” she said, adding that they could not prove a penny of corruption against Shahbaz. She said the corruption by Imran Khan and his frontmen not only has plausible proof but there are confessional statements as well.