London City’s first ever cannabis factory found

LONDON: The City of London’s first ever cannabis factory has been discovered close to the Bank of England as criminals take advantage of the Square Mile’s quiet streets, police have said.

Some 826 plants were found in the basement of a commercial building in Throgmorton Street last week after reports of a strong smell of the Class B drug.

City of London police officers dismantled and destroyed the farm in a raid on Thursday, making two arrests.

The force said it is the first ever cannabis factory discovered in the City, where streets and offices are quiet as workers stay at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pictures released on Wednesday show a set-up complete with lighting and ventilation systems.

Temporary Detective Inspector Andy Spooner, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is the first cannabis factory in the City, no doubt being set up in response to fewer people being out and about during the pandemic who might have noticed any unusual activity.

“However, this demonstrates that City of London Police continues to actively police the Square Mile, bearing down on any crime committed here. We have made two arrests and our enquiries continue.”