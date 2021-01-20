‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ beautiful combination of senior, young artists

KARACHI: Created under the banner of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's "Seventh Sky Entertainment" New Year's largest and most popular Drama serial "Khuda Aur Mohabbat" will soon be started on Pakistan's most popular entertainment channel "Geo TV".

In the third season of the super hit serial, the beautiful combination of senior and young artists has been created in such a beautiful way that the colours of reality will be reflected in every scene of the eternal story of love and affection. This time Feroz Khan is playing the lead role in the drama serial based on Hashim Nadeem's world famous novel "Khuda aur Mohabbat," while other hand is the talented actress Iqra Aziz, who has already made her mark in the field of acting. Importantly, this time Pakistani legend actor Javed Sheikh is also in the lead cast. These three artists are unique in their respective fields.

Toba Siddiqui, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat, Sami Pasha, Wasim Abbas, Sunita Marshall, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan, Mirza Zain Baig and senior artist Usman Pirzada are also in the season 3 of the super hit serial. The performances will once again make this drama memorable for all. With the composition of Naveed Nowshad, the poetry of Qamar Nowshad and the voice of Nish Asher, the world famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has awakened the magic of his voice in the main song of this play so that everyone becomes crazy about it.

The serial's "OST" is also so sarcastic that it is increasing the eagerness of the viewers to watch this story. It may be recalled that Geo TV's drama serial "Khuda Aur Mohabbat " was first aired in 2011 and its story and characters are still etched in people's minds. Given the popularity of that serial, the second season of the drama was released in 2017, which set a new record of success and popularity and shocked the rating charts. The third season of the drama is being presented which is eagerly awaited by the people. The scenes shot under the direction of Syed Wajahat Hussain reflect the colors of reality.