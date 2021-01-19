Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed and another was injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district,” said the military’s media wing. “During intense fire, two terrorists, Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai, were killed and one got injured and apprehended.”

The ISPR said the killed terrorists were active members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Sajna group and were experts in making improvised explosive devices (IED) as well as terrorist trainers and motivators. “[They] were involved in the attack on security forces on October 14, 2020 in which Captain Umer Cheema and two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and three soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while four [were] inured,” it added.