Modi govt exposed on Balakot strike, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday leaked social media communication of an Indian journalist revealed “unholy nexus” between Narendra Modi’s government and a section of Indian media, vindicating Pakistan’s stance that Modi “used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains”.

Referring to the leaked WhatsApp chat of the journalist, the Prime Minister said on Twitter that Modi-media nexus had led to “military misadventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region”.

The Prime Minister said in 2019 he had spoken at UN General Assembly on how India’s fascist Modi government used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains.

“Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt & Indian media that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region,” the Prime Minister remarked.

He said Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible and measured response to Balakot incident. “Yet, Modi (government) continues to turn India into a rogue state,” he said. Khan said Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a 15-year Indian global disinformation campaign against Pakistan all stood exposed.

He said now India’s own media had revealed the dirty nexus that was pushing the nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it could not afford. “I want to reiterate that my govt will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan & Modi govt’s fascism.” The Prime Minister urged the international community to stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government’s brinkmanship pushes the region into a conflict it cannot control.

Earlier, the Foreign Office said in a statement that in recent months, the world community had been presented with irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and anti-Pakistan disinformation and smear campaign globally.

The latest revelations further confirm what Pakistan had consistently pointed out: “The BJP government stages ‘false flag’ operations; maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stokes hyper-nationalism in the country; claims to have launched so-called ‘surgical strike’; and then deviously manipulates national sentiment in its bid to win elections. The pattern is unmistakable, and has been repeated to suit the RSS-BJP regime’s electoral calculations.”

It said: “We had, at the outset, rejected India’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan and highlighted that the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack in February 2019 was the BJP government, as it secured landslide victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The transcripts provide further evidence of how this whole enterprise from ‘false flag’ operation to massive electoral success was scripted and fully realised.

“The transcripts also illustrate the unholy nexus between the ‘Hindutva’ regime and its cronies in the Indian media. On the one hand, they show how far and deeply the extremist agenda of the RSS-BJP combine has permeated India’s institutions and pillars of the State. On the other hand, they show how the rights and freedoms of Indian citizens and democratic values in Indian society are being seriously jeopardised through cynical manipulation.

“Equally important, they show how actions of this reckless regime driven by considerations of domestic politics are gravely imperilling regional peace and security.

“Pakistan, for its part, will continue to counter Indian falsehoods with truth and act firmly and responsibly in the face of India’s provocations. We hope that the international community would take full cognisance of the situation and hold India accountable for its actions vitiating the regional environment and endangering peace and security in South Asia.”