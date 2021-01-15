UK asks India to lift restrictions in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom (UK) has asked India to lift all restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and allow a team from its High Commission in Delhi to visit the occupied territory for a first-hand assessment of the situation.

The demand has been made by the UK Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland while replying to a debate on the “political situation in Kashmir” in the Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Responding to the debate, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister, Nigel Adams said the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan and it should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people. A British minister and 10 members of Parliament spoke about the plight of the citizens of IIOJ&K during the debate organised by Sarah Owen.

Sarah Owen, British Member of Parliament (MP) said lockdown in occupied Kashmir was not for the protection of the people but for coercion. She said more than 500,000 Indian troops have held the people of occupied Kashmir captive. Kashmiri Muslims were also being prevented from going to hospitals. Indian women were being harassed and raped on their doorsteps.

“Do the statements of the Members of Parliament in occupied Kashmir correspond to their actions?” the British MP questioned.

James Barry Daly, British MP, said tragic incidents of rape and sexual violence were taking place in occupied Kashmir. “We must unite against the atrocities perpetrated on Muslims in occupied Kashmir,” he added.