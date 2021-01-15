10 more die of Covid-19 in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Thursday claimed 10 more lives and infected 342 other people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the death toll to 1762 in the province. With 462 new cases, officials said, the number of infected people in the province had reached 62,719.

Of 10 fatalities, seven were reported from the provincial capital. Two other people died in Upper Dir and one in Swabi. “About 873 people have died of coronavirus thus far,” said a doctor. Peshawar is followed by Abbottabad in terms of human losses. Abbottabad has reported 144 deaths from the infectious disease. Swat with 110 human losses is third in the province.