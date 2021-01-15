Pakistan Army soldier martyred at LoC

ISLAMABAD: A sepoy of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Thursday amid bravely fighting back Indian forces’ unprovoked ceasefire violation in Dewa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian troops had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Dewa Sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief statement.

The Pakistan Army troops responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material, it said, adding: “In an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years, resident of Gujar Khan, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation.”