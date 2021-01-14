Panama, Broadsheet exposed our elites corruption: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that Pakistan wants complete transparency from Broadsheet on 'our elites money laundering and on who stopped investigations'.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “Not only is their nation’s wealth stolen by the elites, their taxpayer money, paid for recovering this wealth, is wasted because of NROs. These revelations tip of the iceberg. We want complete transparency from Broadsheet on our elites money laundering and on who stopped investigations”.

The premier noted that ‘Panama Papers’ had exposed the country’s ruling elites’ corruption and money laundering earlier. Now, Broadsheet revelations have again exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites’ corruption and money laundering. “These elites cannot hide behind ‘victimisation’ card on these international revelation,” he maintained. “What do these revelations expose, repeatedly? Exactly, what I have been saying in my 24-year fight against corruption, which is the biggest threat to Pakistan’s progress. These elites come to power and plunder the country,” he wrote.

He also wrote, “They (ruling elites) do money laundering to stash their ill-gotten gains abroad, safe from domestic prosecution. They then use their political clout to get NROs. That is how they kept their plundered wealth safe. People of Pakistan are the biggest losers”.

It is pertinent that the prime minister has declared this repeatedly that he would not give NRO to anyone come what may and that he could not be blackmailed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement for such ‘relief’.

However, on its part, the opposition leaders have also time and again insisted that they were not seeking any NRO but an across the board accountability, alleging presently, only the opposition was being targeted.