LSM sees 14.5pc growth in Nov, says Hafeez

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Wednesday said large scale manufacturing (LSM) posted a double-digit growth of 14.5 per cent in November 2020 compared to the same time in 2019, and termed it a testament to government’s efforts to encourage industrialisation in the country.
“Large scale manufacturing posted double-digit growth of 14.5 per cent in November 2020 compared to November 2019. The accelerating LSM growth is a testament of PTI govt’s efforts to encourage industrialisation in the country & generate new employment opportunities for our people,” he tweeted.