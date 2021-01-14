close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

LSM sees 14.5pc growth in Nov, says Hafeez

January 14, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Wednesday said large scale manufacturing (LSM) posted a double-digit growth of 14.5 per cent in November 2020 compared to the same time in 2019, and termed it a testament to government’s efforts to encourage industrialisation in the country.

“Large scale manufacturing posted double-digit growth of 14.5 per cent in November 2020 compared to November 2019. The accelerating LSM growth is a testament of PTI govt’s efforts to encourage industrialisation in the country & generate new employment opportunities for our people,” he tweeted.

