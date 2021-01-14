‘Cricket committee meeting was a mere formality’

KARACHI: Former Test umpire and joint secretary of defunct Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Mian Aslam has expressed his surprise over the outcome of the meeting of PCB cricket committee which discussed the disastrous performance of Pakistan team in New Zealand.

While talking to ‘The News’, Aslam said that the meeting was just an eyewash. “It was meant to cover up the failure of Pakistan team in New Zealand,” he added.

He said it was surprising that no member of the committee asked a single question about the fact that Pakistan fielders dropped around a dozen catches in the second Test. He said that Saleem Yousuf himself was a renowned wicketkepper of his time and he should have asked why Pakistan’s fielding has become so pathetic. “How can a team win after giving so many chances to the opponents’ best batsman,” he said.

He said that cricket fans wanted to know who the fielding coach of Pakistan was and how he was appointed.

“How Pakistan cricket is being run is clear from the fact that neither general body nor executive body has been established in the PCB. Another domestic cricket season is going to be completed and there is no regional cricket associations. Pakistan cricket is falling apart and New Zealand tour performance is just the tip of an iceberg,” Aslam said.

He said the cricket committee meeting was meant only to cool down the sentiments of cricket enthusiasts and find out a scapegoat in the shape of Misbah ul Haq if the criticism increased and in case of poor performance of Pakistan in the forthcoming home series against South Africa.

He said that the team management has failed to create the fighting spirit in the team. “Each player is playing only to maintain his place in the team because there is no future in domestic cricket,” he added.

Aslam further said that the Board sent 35 players and 20 officials, and the result was that Pakistan lost the Test series 2-0 and the T20 series 2-1 without even putting up a fight.

“Who is responsible for this debacle. The PCB cricket committee failed to ask tough questions,” he said.