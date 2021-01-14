Opp’s agitation meaningless: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the opposition had waged a meaningless agitation as it had no public welfare agenda.

In a statement, the chief minister said the opposition made a futile attempt of political point-scoring on important issues, adding that the PDM had no regard for the masses as it was only interested in the fulfillment of personal designs. The chief minister maintained that the opposition parties had lost credibility in the people as the elements, leaving the people in difficult circumstances, were alienated.

The chief minister regretted the opposition tried to weaken the unity by setting aside vital national interests and the negative role played by the opposition had become a part of the history. Usman Buzdar asserted that the nation would never forget the negative political characters, adding that those tried to create jangling discards in an hour of the trial had been fully exposed.

Meanwhile, the government had taken a number of steps for the welfare of the masses and Prime Minister Imran Khan was dealing with emerging challenges with courage and vision and every challenge would be overcome with the support of the masses, concluded the chief minister.

GRIEVED: The chief minister has expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident near Hassan Abdal.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report about the incident.

SEEKS REPORT: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the incident, in which a man allegedly committed suicide after killing his daughters in the Sanda area. The chief minister maintained that the society should also play its active role in curbing such tragic incidents in future.