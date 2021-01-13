Cop on polio duty martyred in Karak

KARAK: A police constable guarding a polio team was Tuesday gunned down in Latamber area, official sources said. The unidentified assailants managed to escape taking away the official gun of the fallen cop. Police sources said Junaidullah Khan, a resident of Mianki Banda in Tehsil Takht-i-Nusrati, was shot dead by some unidentified armed persons near Government Primary School Shah Muhammad Korona in Latamer Union Council in the morning when he was escorting a polio team administering anti-polio drops to children. Police and personnel of Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil Hospital in Latamber for autopsy.

The first information report of the incident was registered by the Latamber Police Station.

After learning about the incident, Assistant Commissioner Karak Muhammad Shah Jamil and other officials rushed to the hospital.

When contacted, District Police Officer Irfanullah said investigation had been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of the fallen cop were offered at the police lines. Besides the police officers, the local elders attended the funeral prayers. Later, the body of the martyred constable was handed over to his relatives for burial.