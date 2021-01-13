Industrial growth accelerating: Asad

close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
January 13, 2021

National

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said industrial growth was clearly accelerating, as it had witnessed excellent results during November 2020. “Excellent news of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth numbers for November”, he said in a tweet adding that the average LSM growth from July to November was now 7.4 percent and in the month of November, the LSM growth was recorded at 14.5 percent compared to same month of the year 2019.

