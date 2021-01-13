Tabish Gauhar back to work as SAPM on Power

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Power Tabish Gauhar, who earlier tendered the resignation, is back at work after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the prime minister refused to accept his resignation, assuring Tabish Gauhar his full support against the power sector's unscrupulous elements. The premier extended his all-out support to Tabish for revamping the power sector through reforms.

When contacted, Tabish told The News, saying he had submitted his resignation last week due to personal reasons. This afternoon the prime minister asked him to continue working in the larger national interest as SAPM Power in a honourary capacity. He said he will, Insha Allah, continue to do his best in this public service role, without fear or favour, for as long as the PM wishes him to.

The sources said that Tabish Gauhar comeback would upset those who resisted him on the reforms he wanted to introduce in the power sector. Tabish wanted to have an effective and bigger role but many people in the power sector did not allow him and forced him to resign.