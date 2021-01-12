close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

Sana to be indicted on 23rd

January 12, 2021

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Monday directed the prosecution to provide statements of the witnesses to the accused in a drug trafficking case against former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah. Previously, the counsel of Rana Sana had informed the court that statements of witnesses against his client had not been provided to him. After which the court had reserved its judgment on the matter for January 11. The court after issuing the order has summoned Rana and other accused by January 23 for their indictment in the case. Rana Sana didn’t appear before the court and filed an application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance which was accepted by the court.

