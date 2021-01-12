Promotion of interfaith harmony stressed

BANNU: Underlining the need for promotion of interfaith harmony, leaders of various religions on Monday urged the followers and leaders of different religions to play their role in maintaining peace, brotherhood and coexistence as it was vital for poverty alleviation and development of the nation and country.

Speaking at a joint press conference here, priest Wasim Ayaz, pundit Ashok Kumar, Maulana Bashir Hussain Zakir and Khanuk Jan said that it was the need of the time to work hard for the promotion of interfaith and inter-civilizations harmony to make the country a better place to live and prosperous.

They said that every religion preached peace, brotherhood and compassion and taught tolerance and respect for all faiths.

They condemned the recent incidents of temple demolishing in Karak and killing of coalminers of Hazara community in Quetta.The religious leaders believed that the anti-Pakistan elements were busy hatching conspiracies to weaken the country and the nation through sowing the seed of hatred and sectarianism.

They also said that the entire world was faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and Pakistan was no exception, therefore, the people should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the spread of fast-travelling viral disease in the country.