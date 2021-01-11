Iesco announces eight-hour loadshedding schedule for load management

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has issued eight-hour loadshedding schedule in all areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Chakwal, Azad Kashmir, Murree, Attock, Pindigheb, Kotli Sattiyan and several other circles.

The Iesco has issued this notification Sunday due to the prolonged power blackout which was caused by a sudden drop of frequency in the high transmission line (HTL) to 0 from 50 plunging the entire country in darkness Saturday night. The load management schedule will continue for an indefinite period, Iesco warned.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) CEO Abdul Razzaq told The News that in the light of present circumstances we have started loadshedding in all areas due to shortage of electricity. Initially, we have issued load management schedule of 8-hour in day and night in all areas but we could not tell how long this loadshedding plan will continue, he said. He said we have started to observe this load management schedule immediately from Sunday.

According to spokesman of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), electricity has been restored in all areas of Punjab. All 500 KV and 220 KV feeders have been made operational. The reliable sources from Power Division said consumers of the country including that of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will face 10 to 12-hours loadshedding in coming days.

Iesco spokesperson Raja Asim Nazir said due to Saturday night electricity power blackout there was an electricity shortfall of 150 MW in Iesco limits. But, we are getting supply to maintain our system. We need total 1120 MW in Iesco limit but are getting less supply, he said. Soon, we will remove electricity load management from all areas including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he claimed.