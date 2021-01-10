‘Ruet-e-Hilal committee responsible for announcing moon sighting’

LAHORE : Members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are responsible for announcing sighting of moon in a Shari manner, said member Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi.

Dr Raghib said some people created doubts for sighting of moon every year. He said members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are responsible for announcing the sighting of the moon. The committee arranges to see the twelve moons of the year, but every year the noise is made only on the occasion of seeing the moons of Ramadan and Eid. He said he wanted to convince the entire nation that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is made up of very responsible persons.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by SSDO Chief Executive Syed Kausar Abbas. The members of the delegation congratulated Dr Raghib Hussain and presented a bouquet. The delegation visited various departments of Naeemia University.