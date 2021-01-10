close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
January 10, 2021

Gas bills?

Newspost

 
Residents of the Cavalry Ground neighbourhood in Lahore have not received their gas bills after October 2020. The residents have lodged their complaint at 1199. The number of October’s gas bill was also given. Later, it became impossible to contact the authorities as the lines remained ‘busy’.

Will the higher officials look into this issue in a timely manner and ensure that the residents are not overcharged?

Brig (r) Ishtiaq Ali Khan

Lahore

