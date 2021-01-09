Water filtration plant inaugurated

TANK: A drinking water filtration plant was inaugurated here at Main Jamia Mosque (Spin Masjid) here on Friday.

Sector Commander of the Frontier Corps Headquarters (South) Brig Nek Nam inaugurated the plant after the Juma prayer.

The ceremony was also attended by Commandant, Gomal Scouts, Tank District Police Officer Sajjad Ahamad Sahibzada, Khateeb Jamia Masjid Maulana Sadiq, representatives of the district administration and people in general.

Spin Masjid is the main mosque of the city. Hundreds of people offer prayers five times a day there. It also houses a religious seminary.