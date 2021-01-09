14-year-old Pak boy who crossed LoC by mistake sent home

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old Pakistani boy who had crossed over to the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) on December 31, was handed over to the Pakistan Army on Friday (January 8).

Ali Haider, a resident of Mirpur, had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) near Rangar Nala in Poonch on December 31, 2020. "On interrogation, the boy revealed that he is from Pakistan and wanted to go back to his family. He was taken good care of and repatriated on Friday," a source said. After due process, he was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, the source added.