Bahrain reaffirms special ties with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Bahrain has reaffirmed its special relationship with Pakistan and pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

These views were expressed by the Bahraini leadership during talks with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who paid a three-day visit to Bahrain, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

While there, the Army chief called on His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, The Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces and His Royal Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion. The Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries. The Army chief was presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between both the countries.

Later on Gen Bajwa witnessed the closing ceremony of Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp. He appreciated the standard of training and the results attained. The Army chief said the exercise signifies the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism, the ISPR concluded.